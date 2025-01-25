LoC Army Camps Enhance Border Security Despite Harsh Conditions

The army camps on the Line of Control have been made so self-sufficient that it has not only brought terrorist activities and infiltration to zero but has also made counter-terrorism operations easier for the army.

Earlier, the forward posts used to be completely cut off due to heavy snowfall, but with the help of snow cutters and all-terrain vehicles, those posts remain accessible throughout the year.

The security forces, especially the Indian Army, have seen a huge upgrade and change in the last few years. The aim is to make every army camp located on the LoC self-sufficient. As a result of not only terrorist activities have come down, but infiltration in these areas has also come to zero. These steps have also made counter-terrorism operations easier for the army personnel.

Zee News reported that Indian Army camps along the Line of Control (LoC) are equipped with the latest technology, gadgets, weapons, ammunition, and gear. Despite extreme temperatures ranging from minus 12 to 15 degrees Celsius and several feet of snow, soldiers continue to carry out all activities, including patrolling. The report also highlighted how the government has provided the army with every possible support to make operations and surveillance more efficient.

The Indian Army jawans face dual challenges in these areas. One from infiltrators across the border and the other due to the weather. But facing all this, they continue to patrol the LoC every single day.

The Indian Army has been provided with the latest weapons and ammunition and the latest surveillance equipment to make them self-reliant. Recently, American and Israeli rifles, drones and thermal imaging equipment have been included in this.

They are not only deployed on the Line of Control but are also using high-tech drones to keep an eye on every corner of the border. They have also got small new drones called Hornets, which do not make any sound while capturing enemy posts.

Every camp on the Line of Control has a surveillance room, where all the PTZ cameras, CCTVs and drones flying in the area are connected and surveillance is maintained 12 hours a day throughout the year, monitoring the activities around. Some cameras are so powerful that they even show the movements of enemy posts.

These Indian Army soldiers are specially trained before being deployed in these high-altitude areas. These areas have low oxygen levels, and the hills are steep and the wind speed is 80 to 100 kmph, making the weather conditions difficult. But these well-trained soldiers are always ready to face any harsh weather conditions or enemy. In this harsh winter, there is less physical movement in those difficult areas, but firing training sessions are being conducted to keep a soldier fit to face every eventuality that happens every day.

A soldier said, "There is less physical activity in winter, so firing practice is done every day so that the soldiers remain agile and alert."

The Indian government has provided snow scooters, skis to the Indian Army to patrol the border in snowy areas. This makes it easier for the soldiers to move at a faster pace and if they spot suspicious activity in the area, they reach the spot in no time.

The Indian Army also has a special Avalanche Rescue Team present in the region. These teams are used not only when the army personnel are hit by avalanches and snowstorms but also for the locals living in these areas close to the LoC.

While the entire country is celebrating the 76th Republic Day, the Indian Army soldiers posted at the Line of Control are braving harsh weather conditions to protect the borders. Amidst minus 12 degrees and 6 feet of snow and at an altitude of 12000 feet above sea level, these soldiers posted at the Line of Control in North Kashmir are ensuring that the rest of the country celebrates Republic Day peacefully.

The army officer said, "We want to assure the countrymen that we have kept the borders safe. The government has made us capable in every way. We can face every challenge and every Dham is also ready. The countrymen just should contribute to the development of the country and take the country forward.

While protecting the borders on the Line of Control in these harsh weather conditions, these soldiers ensure to celebrate every National Day with enthusiasm. On Republic Day, these soldiers hoist the flag and remember the nation despite heavy snowfall and minus-degree temperatures.