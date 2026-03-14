'Location: Canada; Vibe: Subhash Nagar': Man’s hilarious Brampton mall comparison sweeps the internet | WATCH

A light-hearted video from Canada is going viral in which a man humorously compares a popular shopping centre in Brampton to Delhi’s Subhash Nagar Pacific Mall. The clip, which has now gained traction, shows the man inside the busy mall while sharing his amusing observation about how familiar the environment feels.

The man posted the video with a witty caption, joking that moving abroad did not feel as different as he had expected.

"I thought everything would be different in Canada... reminds me of Pacific Mall," he wrote in the caption.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens' reaction to viral video

The video quickly resonated with viewers, especially Indians who have experienced similar moments abroad where certain neighbourhoods feel identical to home.

Many social media users flooded the comment section with jokes and relatable reactions, turning the clip into a viral moment.

After the video gained traction, the comment section turned into a stream of jokes.

"Brampton is in Punjab (Brampton toh Punjab mei hai)," an individual commented humorously.

"Mini India," another individual said.

"That's it, I'm not coming to Canada anymore; Subhash Nagar is just fine (Bas abb main Canada nai aana, Subhash Nagar hi vadiya)," another comment read.

Brampton is a city in Canada, and in the viral clip, the man highlighted the familiarity, pointing out the crowd around him and the overall atmosphere of the mall. For many viewers, the comparison to Subhash Nagar Pacific Mall in West Delhi felt spot-on and relatable.

The clip continues to circulate widely across social media platforms, with thousands of views online.

Also check- 'Rani bana ke rakhenge aapko': Kid's emotional promise to mother leaves internet teary-eyed | WATCH