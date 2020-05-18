Lockdown 4.0: West Bengal allows shops to open; buses, autos to ply on roads

Kolkata: After the announcemnet by the Ministry of Home Affairs to extend the lockdown and allow states to decide on matters of transport, reopening of shops and containment zones — as long as they fall under their guidelines, the West Bengal government issued its lockdown rules on Monday (May 18, 2020).

In an advisory issued under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, it has been informed that the state has divided the containment zones into three parts. The zones will be defined as Zone A - Affected Zone, with a total lockdown; Zone B - Buffer Zone, with some relaxations, Zone C - Clean, no lockdown rule imposed.

After May 21, all shops big and small will be reopened except for the ones in containment zones.

Saloon, beauty parlours can open with social distancing. Tools used at saloon, beauty parlours must be sterilised and sanitised compulsorily.

To allow hawkers to ply their trade, local police and administration teams have been allotted time to check whether the vendors can open on alternate days.

Masks, gloves have been made compulsory for all shopkeepers and hawkers, also sanitisation is mandatory.

Hotels can open with social distancing norms, though no restaurant has been allowed to open for now.

Buses have been permitted to ply on the roads. Autos can ply with two persons.

Sports and sporting activities in stadiums can resume but with no audience.

Meanwhile, Banerjee also requested opposition parties to not resort to politics. She urged them to not provoke people, saying, "You will end up provoking Coronavirus".

On migrants returning to the state, she said atleast 2.5 to 3 lakh people have already arrived in the state via trains, buses and one special flight from Bangladesh.

She complained that other states did not look after migrant labourers from Bengal and that some of them were not eeven given food. "We looked after the migrant labourers who were stranded here. I would urge them to please take proper care (of the stranded migrants)," she said adding, "In the next two days, 120 more trains will be requisitioned."

Lockdown will be imposed from 7pm till 7am. Police will take action against violators.