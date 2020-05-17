Lockdown 4 guidelines: What will open, what will remain closed

New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 31, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced on Sunday alongwith the detailed guidelines for lockdown 4.0 and what has been permitted and what is not allowed.

Here's what's open:

Sports activities have been allowed, stadia and sports' complexes will be open but spectators are not be allowed.

Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the states and UTs concerned.

All markets and all shops to open barring those in malls in all zones. States have been given greater freedom in deciding which part of their state should be red, green and orange.

Here's what's closed:

All domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance, remains prohibited till May 31.

Religious places and activities remain suspended.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions to remain closed till May 31.

Hotels, restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums to remain closed.