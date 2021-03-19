Lockdown is an option, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: After the highest single-day spike in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (March 19) said that lockdown is an option in order to curb the rising cases.

In an interaction with reporters in Nandurbar, Thackeray said that although lockdown is an option, he trusts people to follow COVID-19 safety norms.

"I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the COVID-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," PTI quoted the CM as saying.

Thackeray also stated that now the world has COVID-19 vaccine to act as a shield against the virus. He also urged people to get vaccinated against the virus without fear.

“When the pandemic began last year, there was nothing to fight the virus with, he said adding, “But now at least we have vaccines as a shield. The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine.”

Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike on Thursday (March 18) with 25,833 new coronavirus cases since March, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made RT-PCR COVID-19 test report mandatory for people visiting shopping malls in Mumbai. The new rule will be applicable from March 22.

For visitors who do not produce a negative Covid-19 test report, they will have to get a Rapid Antigen Test done at the entrance of the shopping mall. "A team will be designated at the entrance for this very purpose. The details are being worked out," the BMC said.

As of March 19, Maharashtra has 1,67,637 active cases, while the death toll reached 53,138, as per the Health Ministry data.

