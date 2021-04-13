Section 144, lockdown-like restrictions imposed in Maharashtra from 8 pm tomorrow, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (April 13) said that the coronavirus COVID-19 situation in the state is grim and added that Maharashtra may face new restrictions as it struggles with a record spike in coronavirus infection and deaths. "We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm from April 15. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown," CM Uddhav Thackeray announced today.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister stated that the situation is much worse than last year and that the state's medical system is under stress. "We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased," CM Uddhav said.

"I will speak to the Prime Minister to request him to provide us IAF assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states," CM Uddhav said during his briefing.

The Maharashtra CM appealed to doctors, retired nurses, healthcare workers to come forward and fight the battle against COVID-19. "I am requesting NGOs, newly-appointed doctors and others to come and help us. We will win this battle against coronavirus," he said.

Live TV