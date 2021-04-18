Lockdowns, curfews should not effect COVID-19 vaccination drive, Centre tells states

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday asked states and union territories to ensure the nation-wide inoculation exercise is not adversely affected or hampered by the restrictions imposed to check spread of COVID-19. Various cities have implemented lockdown measures, night or weekend curfews to monitor movement of people in an effort to stop the spread of the highly infectitious disease.

In a letter to states and UTs, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani wrote that since various measures have been undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus for variable periods certain hospitals will be earmarked as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to manage the cases related to the infection.

“In this regard it is advised COVID-19 vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews/lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and fro COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) should not be restricted during such interventions," the letter read.

The vaccinations drive across the country has crossed the 12 crore mark with over 26 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday India reported a record 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload in the country to 1,47,88,109. With 1,501 COVID-19 fatalities the death toll has now reached 1,77,150, as per Ministry of Health data.

Fresh curfew has been announced in both Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

The Bihar government on Sunday (April 18) decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the annoucement saying, "Night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am across the state. All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm."

"As per the decision of the crisis management group, we have imposed night curfew in the state. Besides, all educational institutions will remain closed till May 15. We have directed top officials of the district to implement the restrictions and take strongest possible action against the violators," he said.

Also, closure of schools/colleges/coaching centres has been extended till May 15.

The Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government in Tamil Nadu on Sunday imposed a night curfew in all districts across the state to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The night curfew will come into effect from 10 pm to 5 am from April 20 while a complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on Sunday, a notification released by the government read.

Eateries will be allowed to function, however, all beaches, parks and places of tourist attractions will remain shut during this period. The government also postponed class 12 examinations in the state, however, schools can conduct practical examinations for board classes as per the schedule.

The second wave of the coronavirus has struck with even more force as the number of COVID-19 cases touches a new high. The health department of many states have been overwhelmed due to the sharp rise in cases. States are facing shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen and have been requesting for more stock from the Centre.

Atleast 12 states have claimed that they are facing oxygen shortage: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.