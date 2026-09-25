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  • /Locked iPhone, regret over cheating and parents protest: New angles surface in the IIT Bombay Suicide case

Locked iPhone, regret over cheating and parents protest: New angles surface in the IIT Bombay Suicide case

cInvestigating agencies are checking CCTV cameras along the route from the examination hall to the hostel to see where he went and what took place.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Locked iPhone, regret over cheating and parents protest: New angles surface in the IIT Bombay Suicide case
Image Credit: IANS

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