According to investigations, by murdering Agarwal, Goyal believed she would get at least three more years of breathing space before her family forces her into the marriage. Besides, it is also being probed that the other co-accused and her partner, Chetan Chaudhary, too had asked for two to three years to settle on his own before he married her. In fear of extreme shame and repercussions on the part of her family members if she refused, Goyal and Chaudhary decided to opt for murder instead.