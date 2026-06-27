Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /The 3-year reprieve: Inside the cold-blooded plot and 'signal' that led to Ketan Agarwal's death

The 3-year reprieve: Inside the cold-blooded plot and 'signal' that led to Ketan Agarwal's death

Pune murder case: Lohagad Fort murder case takes a turn as prime accused Siya Goyal confesses to plotting her fiancé's death to delay their arranged marriage.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
The 3-year reprieve: Inside the cold-blooded plot and 'signal' that led to Ketan Agarwal's death
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The 3-year reprieve: Inside the cold-blooded plot and 'signal' that led to Ketan Agarwal's death
lohagad fort murder case3 min ago
2
Mahrang Baloch16 min ago
3
amarnath yatra 202624 min ago
4
Chhattisgarh37 min ago
5
Abhishek Sharma38 min ago