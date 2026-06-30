The Ketan Agarwal murder case has drawn a fresh wave of visitors to the historic Lohagad Fort near Pune. The fort has long been known for its history, nature trails and trekking routes. However, it has recently gained attention for a darker reason following the alleged murder of 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal.
Local vendors say visitor traffic has increased as tourists arrive not only to explore the fort but also to see the alleged crime spot. Videos and discussions about the case have spread widely on social media, drawing curious visitors from different parts of the country.
Lohagad Fort is usually famous for its monsoon beauty and trekking trails. In recent weeks, however, it has become the focus of public attention because of the ongoing murder investigation.
Ketan Agarwal, a Pune-based realtor, died after falling into a gorge at the fort on June 18. According to police, he was allegedly pushed by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Investigators claim the two planned the killing to prevent Goyal's arranged marriage to Agarwal, which was reportedly scheduled for November.
Local vendors say footfall has increased since news of the case emerged. Many visitors are reportedly asking for directions to the location linked to the investigation.
Police maintain that Agarwal's death was not an accident. According to investigators, Siya Goyal, 20, and Chetan Chaudhary, 22, allegedly conspired to kill him before the planned wedding.
Investigators claim the accused used Agarwal's interest in trekking to bring him to a secluded area of Lohagad Fort. Police further allege that the pair conducted multiple visits to the fort before the incident.
According to the investigation, a first attempt to kill Agarwal was allegedly made on June 14. Police claim Goyal tried to push him into a gorge during a trek, but he managed to save himself by grabbing a tree branch. Investigators allege that she later explained the incident by saying she had reacted after spotting a snake nearby.
Police allege the fatal incident occurred on June 18, when Chaudhary accompanied the couple to the fort. Investigators claim he then pushed Agarwal into the gorge. These allegations remain part of the ongoing investigation and have not been proven in court.
Police say Goyal did not want to proceed with the arranged marriage. Investigators claim she believed Agarwal's death would delay any future discussions about marriage within her family.
Sources cited by police have also referred to personal issues that allegedly contributed to the motive. Investigators claim Goyal had objected to Agarwal's thinning hair, the wig he wore to cover it and his stammer.
Agarwal's family has strongly rejected these claims. His father has stated that the hair loss was caused by a medical condition and that the matter had been disclosed before the marriage was arranged.
None of the allegations cited by investigators has been tested in court. The accused remain in police custody, and the investigation is continuing.
Police continue to examine evidence and statements connected to the case. Authorities have stressed that the allegations form part of an ongoing investigation and that guilt or innocence will ultimately be determined through the legal process.
Meanwhile, Lohagad Fort continues to attract visitors, with many tourists now associating the historic site not only with its scenic beauty and heritage but also with one of Maharashtra's most talked-about criminal investigations in recent months.
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