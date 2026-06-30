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  • /Macabre footfall: Tourism spike at Lohagad Fort after Ketan Agarwal's tragic murder

Macabre footfall: Tourism spike at Lohagad Fort after Ketan Agarwal's tragic murder

The Ketan Agarwal murder case has triggered a surge of tourists at Lohagad Fort near Pune, with many drawn to the alleged crime spot now going viral online. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
Macabre footfall: Tourism spike at Lohagad Fort after Ketan Agarwal's tragic murder
Image Credit: IANS, Zee News. Siya Goyal (L), Ketan Agarwal (R) and Lohagad Fort.

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