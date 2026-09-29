A new detail has emerged in the Lohagad Fort murder case, with Ketan Agarwal’s father Vishal Agarwal saying that his son had got his fiancée Siya Goyal’s name tattooed on his neck as a birthday gift for her. Recalling the days before the incident, Vishal Agarwal said the family was excited about Siya’s birthday celebrations and their upcoming wedding and had no indication that anything was wrong.