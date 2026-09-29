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  • /Lohagad murder case: Father says Ketan tattooed fiancée Siya's name on neck as birthday gift

Lohagad murder case: Father says Ketan tattooed fiancée Siya's name on neck as birthday gift

He added that Ketan had planned a special birthday celebration for Siya in Mahabaleshwar on June 19 and had also got her name inked on his neck as a gift.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Lohagad murder case: Father says Ketan tattooed fiancée Siya's name on neck as birthday gift

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