New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Tuesday saw noisy protests by Congress members against a remark by BJP member Sambit Patra on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Patra later withdrew his remarks as Speaker Om Birla urged both the treasury and opposition members to maintain the dignity of the House.

Participating in a debate on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants and the Manipur budget, Patra referred to a remark by a Congress leader on cricketer Rohit Sharma's fitness. He compared the cricket captain with Gandhi.

As Congress members protested, Sandhya Rai, who was in the Chair, said the remarks would be removed. But Congress members continued their protest.

Later, Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the agitated members. As they did not relent, he adjourned the proceeds for 10 minutes.

Later, when the House met again, Birla snubbed some opposition members for questioning the authority of the Chair.

Patra later said if any of his words have hurt the LoP or any other member, he has no problem withdrawing his remarks.

Congress' K C Venugopal said when Birla presides over the proceedings, he checks personal attacks on opposition leaders but the same was not the case with other presiding officers.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said attacks on members and the Chair were unwarranted and should be avoided.

The Speaker also pointed out that he has in the past expunged certain remarks on the president and the prime minister, and members should ensure that attacks should be limited to policies of the government and not individuals.