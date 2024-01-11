Lok Sabha Election 2024: Fresh Headache For Nitish-Tejashwi As Left Deciding Seat For Itself In Bihar

Sharing a dias and holding hands of alliance partners is easy for INDIA bloc parties but the most difficult part for them is to finalize seat-sharing in each state. From Delhi to Punjab and Maharashtra to UP, Bihar and Bengal, a final consensus has not been reached on the distribution of seats by the opposition parties and this is further leading to delays as the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 is approaching closer. Amid the delays, the left parties which are fighting to save their existence have also increased the pressure on the regional satraps. In Bihar, Left parties have reportedly fixed 8 seats for themselves leaving the RJD and JDU puzzled.

The Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance in Bihar consists of JDU, RJD, Congress and Left - CPI and CPIML. At the national level, these parties are part of the INDIA bloc. While it's being claimed that the RJD and JDU have planned to share 16 seats each, leaving just 8 seats for Congress and Left parties. However, no official statements have been made yet. Now, the Left parties alone are claiming 8 seats including Begusarai, Banka and Madhubani. Congress also wants a respectable seat share and is reportedly asking for 8 to 10 seats.

The Left and Congress are giving headaches to the RJD and JDU. According to media reports, the CPI-ML delegation on Wednesday discussed seat sharing with RJD's leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and staked claim on 5 seats. While Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats, in the 2019 polls, the JDU had won 16 seats and is not willing to let these seats go. The BJP had won 17 and its ally LJP had won six. With the both RJD and JDU not willing to shed space for Congress and Left, the seat-sharing conundrum will not only delay but will also hurt the poll prospects of the INDI alliance parties in the state.