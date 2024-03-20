Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Samajwadi Party release Another List Of Six Candidate

Samajwadi Party on Wednesday announced another list of six candidates with their constituency to contest in the 18th Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections. The party has released the photo through a post on X mentioning the candidate's name and this constituency.

The candidate Ziaur Rahman Barq contested from Sambhal in Lok Sabha Polls who is also a setting MLA from Kundarki, Manoj Chaudhary from Baghpat, Rahul Awana from Gautam Budha Nagar, Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar from Pilibhit, Rajeev Rai from Ghoshi and  Rajendra S Bind from Mirjapur. 

After the negotiation of seat sharing, the Samajwadi party has joined the INDIA alliance where the SP has left 17 seats for Congress while leading with 63 seats out of 80 total Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
