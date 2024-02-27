trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725454
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI's Wayanad Bid Throws Another Challenge For Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Led INDI Alliance

Rahul Gandhi and Congress need to think, they say that their fight is against BJP. In Kerala, if you come and fight against Left, what message are you giving, asked CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI's Wayanad Bid Throws Another Challenge For Rahul Gandhi, Congress-Led INDI Alliance

In a move that hints at more rifts in the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, the CPI(M) today announced its candidate fro the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, curently held by Rahul Gandhi. The CPI(M) indirectly asked Congress to vacate the seat for the Left pary. The move puts the Congress on backfoot once again as the INDIA bloc parties have been posing a new challenge to the grand old party every other day.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said, "CPI has declared its candidate for the seat in Wayanad, Comrade Annie Raja, who has played a key role in 'Mahila Andholan'. Now she will be the candidate from the side of the whole LDF. Rahul Gandhi and Congress need to think, they say that their fight is against BJP. In Kerala, if you come and fight against Left, what message are you giving? So they need to think about their seat once again."

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?