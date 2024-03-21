Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD Picks Candidates For 4 Seats For LS Polls, Likely To Announce Names Soon

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc continues to face challenges to strike a seat-sharing deal in Bihar and now sources suggest that the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has chosen its candidates for 4 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

According to the Zee News TV report, the RJD has picked candidates for the Aurangabad, Gaya, Navada and Jamui Lok Sabha seats. According to sources the party has chosen Kumar Sarvjit from Gaya, Shravan Kushwaha from Navada

The RJD wants to give only 6 seats to Congress along with the Purniya Lok Sabha constituency. Lalu Yadav's party has offered 3 seats to CPI-ML and 1 seat to CPI.

Meanwhile, NDA finalised the seat-sharing deal earlier this week and the Bhartiya Janta party (BJP)is set to contest 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. Janata Dal (JDU) to contest general elections on16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each.

Lok Sabha elections are set to be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19. According to the CEC, three states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal - will vote in all seven phases.

The CEC also announced the dates for polls for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19. Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13, Phase 5 voting will be on May 20, Phase 6 voting will take place on May 25 and Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1. Counting of votes will be held on 4 June.