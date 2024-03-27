New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has been nominated to contest from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's decision has fumed many and has stirred up discussion in the political arena. After a markworthy career in Bollywood, the actress is all set for her political debut.

Kangana's Political Background

It's interesting that Kangana Ranaut also comes from a political background, as her great grandfather, the late Sarju Singh, was an MLA from the Trifalghat assembly constituency. This sustantiates that she is not an outsider to politics but rather hails from a family that has actively participated in the democratic process of the country.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has referred to Kangana Ranaut as the "daughter of Himachal." The actress has her deep roots emebedded in the state. CM Sukhu also mentioned that Ranaut's father held the position of General Secretary of Congress in Mandi, and her parents continue to reside in the state."She (Kangana Ranaut) is the daughter of Himachal. Her parents live here. Her father was made the General Secretary of Congress in Mandi," CM Sukhu stated while addressing reporters in Shimla.

Kangana Ranaut- Supriya Shrinate Controversy

The nomination of the Bollywood actress has sparked controversy, especially after the deleted social media post by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted. Although, Shrinate has now-deleted that social media post.

Kangana Ranaut's Political Debut

As Kangana Ranaut gears up for her political debut, the actress met the BJP chief, Kangana Ranaut said in a post on X that she will do her best towards the progress of the Mandi constituency.

"Today I met with the National President, Honorable Jagat Prakash Nadda ji. I will always be grateful for his guidance and support, and I will give my best for the progress and prosperity of my area, Mandi. Jai Hind," Kangana Ranaut posted on X. She is expected to return on March 28 to commence her campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.