Lok Sabha Elections: Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka Among Congress' 40 Star Campaigners For Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Congress party declared 40 star campaigners for Uttarakhand on Friday in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has named its major leaders including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to woo the voters in the state.

The list also includes Jitendra Singh, Salman Khurshid, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Alka Lamba, Harish Rawat, Karan Mahara, Yashparl Arya, Pritam Singh, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, Qazi Nizamuddin, Mayukh Mahar, Selja, Tilak Raj Behar, Mamta Rakesh, Manoj Tiwari, Furkan Ahmed, Harish Singh Dhami, Madan Singh Bisht, Vikram Singh Negi, Adesh Singh Chauhan, Gopal Singh Rana, Anupama Rawat, Khushal Singh Adhikari, Sumit Hridayesh, Ravi Bahadur, Virender Jati, Govind Singh Kunjwal, Jeet Ram, Mantri Prasad Naithani, Harak Singh Rawat, Nav Parbhat, Dinesh Aggarwal, Shoorveer Singh Sajwan, Brahm Swaroop Brahmchari and Jyoti Rautela.

Uttarakhand has traditionally witnessed a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Both parties see the state as an essential battleground for displaying and gaining supporters for their national narratives.

Uttarakhand will got to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Voting in Uttarakhand will be held for five Lok Sabha seats. The BJP won all the five seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls securing 61.7 per cent votes.

The BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the elections in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. With 47 out of 70 assembly seats, the BJP dominated in the 2022 assembly polls, while Congress got 19 seats. BSP and Independents hold 2 seats each.