LIVE | Delhi Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin
Delhi Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Delhi voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Winners List: Delhi comprises 7 Lok Sabha seats and the voting for Delhi general election was conducted on 25 May during the 6th phase . Delhi is majorly dominated by The Bharatiya Janata Party, The Aam Aadmi Party and The Congress.
The face to face fight in the state is between Bharatiya Janata Party and INDIA alliance. According to Exit polls released, BJP is likely to win 5 seats whereas INDIA bloc ( AAP-Congress alliance) may gain maximum 2 seats. In the past elections, BJP clean swept other parties by winning all the 7 seats in Lok sabha elections.
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|J.P. Agarwal
|Chandni Chowk Delhi
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Praveen Khandelwal
|Chandni Chowk Delhi
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|Kuldeep Kumar
|East Delhi Delhi
|AAP
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|Harsh Malhotra
|East Delhi Delhi
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|5
|Somnath Bharti
|New Delhi Delhi
|AAP
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|Bansuri Swaraj
|New Delhi Delhi
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|7
|Manoj Tiwari
|North East Delhi Delhi
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|8
|Kanhaiya Kumar
|North East Delhi Delhi
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|9
|Yogendra Chandelia
|North West Delhi Delhi
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|10
|Udit Raj
|North West Delhi Delhi
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|11
|Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
|South Delhi Delhi
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|12
|Sahi Ram
|South Delhi Delhi
|AAP
|TBD
|TBD
|13
|Mahabal Mishra
|West Delhi Delhi
|AAP
|TBD
|TBD
|14
|Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat
|West Delhi Delhi
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
