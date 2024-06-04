LIVE | Delhi Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Winners List: Delhi comprises 7 Lok Sabha seats and the voting for Delhi general election was conducted on 25 May during the 6th phase . Delhi is majorly dominated by The Bharatiya Janata Party, The Aam Aadmi Party and The Congress.

The face to face fight in the state is between Bharatiya Janata Party and INDIA alliance. According to Exit polls released, BJP is likely to win 5 seats whereas INDIA bloc ( AAP-Congress alliance) may gain maximum 2 seats. In the past elections, BJP clean swept other parties by winning all the 7 seats in Lok sabha elections.