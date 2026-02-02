Advertisement
NewsIndiaLok Sabha in chaos: Rajnath Singh interrupts Rahul Gandhis speech, objects to quoting from ex-Army chiefs unpublished memoirs
LOK SABHA CHAOS

Lok Sabha in chaos: Rajnath Singh interrupts Rahul Gandhi's speech, objects to quoting from ex-Army chief's unpublished memoirs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh objected to LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, citing quotes from a published magazine story, which is against the rules of the House. The Congress leader, however, stated that his source is authentic and includes quotes from the unpublished memoirs of former Army chief General MM Naravane (Retd). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lok Sabha in chaos: Rajnath Singh interrupts Rahul Gandhi's speech, objects to quoting from ex-Army chief's unpublished memoirsLeft- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi; Right- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Credit: File Photos/IANS)

Lok Sabha in chaos: During the Parliament session on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh objected to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, citing quotes from a published magazine story, which is against the rules of the House. 

According to ANI, Rahul Gandhi stated that his source is authentic and includes quotes from the unpublished memoirs of former Army chief General MM Naravane (Retd). 

The Defence Minister said, "I want that LoP, Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi), should present before the House the book he is quoting from, because the book he is referring to has not been published."

"What does it contain that is scaring them so much? If they are not scared, I should be allowed to read on," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after the  Speaker had ruled against him, quoting from a magazine story containing quotes from the unpublished work.

Meanwhile, speaking in favour of Rahul Gandhi, who was speaking in the context of China, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, "The matter relating to China is very sensitive. LoP, Lok Sabha should be allowed to speak."

After this, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated, "The Speaker has given a ruling that articles from magazines or newspapers cannot be quoted in the House... Debate in the House should be held according to the laws."

(this is a developing story) 

