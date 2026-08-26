Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Lok Sabha issues notice to 20 rebel TMC MPs after Abhishek Banerjee’s Supreme Court petition

Lok Sabha issues notice to 20 rebel TMC MPs after Abhishek Banerjee’s Supreme Court petition

The notices from the Speaker’s office come a day after the Supreme Court sought responses from the 20 MPs on Banerjee’s petition.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Lok Sabha issues notice to 20 rebel TMC MPs after Abhishek Banerjee’s Supreme Court petition
Image Credit: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Uniform fixed deposit rates across all branches for amounts and tenure from 1 October 2026: RBI rules explained
2
3
4
5