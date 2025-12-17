Lok Sabha Passes SHANTI Bill, Opposition Stages Walkout After Their Demands Rejected

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (SHANTI Bill), with the opposition staging a walkout over their demand to refer it to the Standing Committee. Opposition parties also alleged that the government had failed to address key concerns regarding liability in the proposed legislation.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said the Opposition decided to walk out because the government did not provide satisfactory answers to two core issues raised during the discussion. "The combined Opposition has walked out of the Lok Sabha, primarily because the government has failed to address the two core issues in the Bill. It's a very strange position for the government to take that a supplier will not be liable for a faulty product which he may supply, which leads to a nuclear incident or accident. Where is the pressure coming from to absolve the nuclear suppliers completely?" he asked.

"In a matter as serious as nuclear energy, to completely give a pass to the suppliers is something which is completely unheard of. This government seems to have a strange philosophy that while you will privatise profit, you will socialise liability. You will not hold private companies liable for their actions; the government will take responsibility. This is unprecedented and turns the whole concept of a democratic welfare state on its head," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had earlier said that the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 and the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB - G RAM G Bill, 2025 be referred to Parliamentary Standing Committees or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed review.