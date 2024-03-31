New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy was attacked on Saturday. Several individuals had allegedly pelted stones at his convoy during his campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The supporters however rescued the BJP leader to safety.

The authorities had recieved reports of stone pelting around 8:30 pm in village Madkarimpur, which falls within the Khatauli police station's jurisdiction. Prajapat said, “After reaching the village, it came to light that today in the evening, a public meeting was being held in the village by the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. During this public meeting, slogans were first raised by some anti-social elements and then stones were pelted at the convoy of vehicles parked outside.”

Sudhir Saini, District President of the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the opposition. Saini said that the opposition fears Sanjeev Balyan's growing popularity. Saini provided details of the incident, mentioning at least two injuries and damage to 6-7 vehicles.

Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha Seat

Balyan is eyeing a third-time win from the Muzaffarnagar seat. In 2019, Balyan won 569,535 votes and beat RLD’s stalwart Ajit Singh by a margin of 3,782 votes. In 2014, Balyan had won the Muzaffarnagar seat by beating BSP’s Kadir Rana by a margin of 398,410 votes.

According to the Sunday Guardian, nearly 14.2% of the population in the constituency belongs to the Scheduled Castes and 40% are Muslim. Any possible division in Jat votes—out of a total 18 lakh or 18% of the population—may decide who the winner would be. Thakurs and Gujjars also constitute 10% of the population each.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled across seven phases, with Muzaffarnagar set for voting in the initial phase on April 19th.