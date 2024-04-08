Lok Sabha Polls: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Ramp Up Election Campaign; Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh In Focus Today

New Delhi: Star campaigners of both Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress are holding back-to-back rallies in the run-up to Lok Sabha Elections. BJP leader Narendra Modi is set to hold two rallies on Monday, the first in Chhattisgarh's Bastar and the second in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading his first visit to Madhya Pradesh after the poll dates were announced. Gandhi is slated to speak at two distinct rallies, one in the Sevni locality within the Mandla seat and the other in Shahdol today.

Chhattisgarh And Madhya Pradesh Predicament

The Prime Minister is scheduled to speak at a rally in Aamabal village, located in Bhanpuri within the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which is slated for polling on April 19. The BJP, holding a significant presence in Chhattisgarh, secured 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas the Congress managed only 2. In the 2014 elections, the BJP clinched 10 seats, while the INC could secure only one.

However, of a total of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the grand old Party could only clinch one seat in Chhindwara, during National Polls in 2019. Nakul Nath, the sitting Chhindwara MP and son of former chief minister Kamal Nath is contesting the seat again. Notably, during the 2023 Assembly polls, Kamal Nath, serving as the state unit chief, had declined a coalition with the ally Samajwadi Party. However, Rahul's visit on Monday coincided with a period when the Congress and the SP have formed an alliance.

Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. Whereas, Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to vote during the first four phases on April 19, 26, May 7, and 13. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

BJP Intensifies Lok Sabha Election Campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party is actively engaged in rallying across various states. Today, JP Nadda is spearheading rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh is leading the charge in Tamil Nadu, and Smriti Irani is undertaking a five-day visit to Amethi. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath, amidst his responsibilities in Uttar Pradesh, is extending efforts to garner the trust of voters in Maharashtra.