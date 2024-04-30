Lok Sabha Polls: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Promises 'Wealth Distribution' In Bengal But With A Twist

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha campaign, the Congress and the BJP have been locked in a close contest as their leaders continue to make accusations against each other. Soon after Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi accused the Congress of planning to snatch the 'Mangalsutra/Gold' of women, a political storm of 'wealth distribution' engulfed the Lok Sabha Elections campaign. This was fuelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Hyderabad rally remark in which he reportedly said that the grand old party will conduct the caste and socio-economic census of the population and then will do a survey to assess the wealth of the people and then devise policy to redistribute it. However, after an uproar, the Congress party has claimed that it has no such plans.

Now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, today continued his attack against the Congress and promised the 'wealth distribution' but with a twist. "BJP assures you that we will seize all wealth of mafias here and distribute it among the poor. All big mafias have either left Uttar Pradesh or they have been sent to 'jahannum'," said Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Birbhum.

The BJP leader also said that the Mafias who used to control the government before 2017 now plead for their lives. "They (Mafias) say that please spare our lives, we will take care of our families by working as street vendors. We will not do rioting, we will not loot the poor, we will neither harass women nor do extortion from businessmen," said Yogi.

Yogi further said that the TMC is working to change the demography of the Birbhum parliamentary constituency. "In the Birbhum constituency, there are three assembly constituencies whose demography has been changed. Only four assembly constituencies are Hindu majority. Where do we want to take Bengal by doing this? There are many such constituencies in Bengal where infiltrators have been rehabilitated to change the demography of India," he claimed.

The BJP leader also slammed the Congress saying that preparations are being made to divide the country by the Congress and the INDI Alliance through their manifesto and people need to be cautions of it.