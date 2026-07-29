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Parliament Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill; Amit Shah to introduce birth-death bill

Parliament Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi to speak on the anti-paper leak bill at 12:30 PM. Amit Shah to introduce Births & Deaths Amendment Bill 2026. Read full details.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 08:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 08:28 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill; Amit Shah to introduce birth-death bill
Image Credit: ANI. Home Minister Amit Shah and LoP Rahul Gandhi.

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