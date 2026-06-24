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  • /Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla calls UBT leaders for meeting as leaders switch faction to join Shiv Sena

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla calls UBT leaders for meeting as leaders switch faction to join Shiv Sena

With the switch, the Lok Sabha numbers of the UBT faction have gone down to 3 from 9. While Eknath-Shinde-led Shiv Sena has gained significantly, increasing Lok Sabha seats to 13 from the previous 7. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla calls UBT leaders for meeting as leaders switch faction to join Shiv Sena
Image Credit: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birls

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