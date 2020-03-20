Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspects Parliament cleanliness

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday conducted surprise checking of cleanliness in Parliament premises following Covid-19 threat.

Birla along with a team of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation and local authorities took a round of the campus after the House was adjourned at noon.

The Speaker went to the Central Hall, library, Gate Number four, Speaker gate, lawn and the media camp and directed the authorities to launch cleanliness drive.

He also interacted with security officials posted at the entry gate and advised them to take precautions against Covid-19.

In the media camp, the Speaker advised the local authorities to put up sanitisers and provide gloves to the media persons.

India on Friday recorded 22 fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the number of affected persons to 195 from 173 the day before.

Four persons in India have died due to Covid-19 -- one each from Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka.