Lok Sabha suspends eight Opposition MPs amid uproar over China remarks

Lok Sabha Budget Session: Eight opposition members were on Tuesday suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Budget Session following continued disruptions and alleged violation of House rules during proceedings. The action came amid an uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pressing to raise references related to the 2020 standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

The House witnessed multiple adjournments earlier in the day as tensions escalated during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address. Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, said he would avoid quoting from an unpublished memoir or a magazine article but insisted on speaking about Chinese actions during the Kailash Range standoff and the government’s response.

The government maintained that references to unpublished material or reports based on them were not permitted. The Chair asked Gandhi to resume his speech in line with an earlier ruling and proceed within the rules. As he continued to press his point, other members were called to speak, triggering loud sloganeering from Congress and opposition benches.

The situation worsened when some members were seen throwing papers towards the Chair, forcing another adjournment. When the House reconvened, BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was presiding, named eight opposition MPs for disorderly conduct.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju then moved a motion seeking their suspension for the remainder of the session for “violating rules and throwing papers on the Chair.” The motion was passed amid continued protests.

Those suspended include Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Dean Kuriakose, along with CPI(M) member S. Venkatesan.

The Lok Sabha has seen repeated disruptions over the past two days, with opposition protests centred on Rahul Gandhi’s attempts to raise the China issue during the debate.

(With inputs from ANI inputs)