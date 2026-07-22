/Lok Sabha suspends TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for monsoon session after allegation of indecent behaviour

Earlier in June, Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and current representative of the NCPI, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had launched a sharp attack on Kalyan Banerjee, demanding his expulsion from the Lok Sabha over allegations of repeated "misogynistic" remarks and misconduct. Speaking to the ANI regarding Banerjee's conduct, Dastidar labelled him a "habitual offender" and stressed that no one should be exempt from punishment if they repeatedly disrespect women or fellow members of the House.