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  • /Lok Sabha suspends TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for monsoon session after allegation of indecent behaviour

Lok Sabha suspends TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for monsoon session after allegation of indecent behaviour

The motion was moved after TDP MP KP Tenneti, who was in the Chair, informed the House that the Speaker had received a written complaint against Kalyan Banerjee over his alleged conduct and language.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
Lok Sabha suspends TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for monsoon session after allegation of indecent behaviour
Image Credit: IANS

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