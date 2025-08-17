Lok Sabha To Hold Special Discussion On Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Historic Space Mission Tomorrow

The Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion on Monday titled “India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station – the critical role of the space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047”, following Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s return to India after completing a successful mission at the International Space Station (ISS).

The agenda, released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, stated: “Special discussion on India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station, critical role of space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Shubhanshu Shukla's Return

Shukla returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA’s Axiom-4 (AX-4) mission and landed in Delhi on Sunday. He was welcomed at IGI Airport by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and his family, including his wife and son.

Shukla had flown to space as part of NASA’s Axiom-4 mission, which launched from Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, on June 25. He splashed down off the coast of California on July 15, becoming the first Indian to travel to space in 41 years.

Shubhanshu Shukla In NCERT

The Ministry of Education has announced that NCERT is set to introduce special educational modules aimed at students from Classes 3 to 12. These modules will highlight Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s achievement as the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission 4.

Other Important Bills

Along with the discussion on Shukla’s mission, two important Bills will be introduced in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will move the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, while Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will introduce the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposing further amendments to the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.

Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament’s Monsoon Session, which started on July 22, will end on August 21. The monsoon session continued to be disrupted by strong objections raised by opposition parties over issues of electoral transparency and procedural concerns. Debates were often disrupted by protests demanding greater accountability in the revision of voter lists.

