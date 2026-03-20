'Reel vs. Real': Inside the daily sacrifice of the couple who has forgotten what a shared meal feels like | VIRAL VIDEO

Many people find themselves drawn to the "immigrant dream" and want to work in another country. Unfortunately, it usually comes at a cost, and for many, it costs them their family. The reality of this for an Indian couple living in London has gone viral on social media, causing a worldwide discussion of how we can achieve some sort of balance between work and family or leisure time.

UK… reel life vs. real life

This story began to gain traction when Zeba Saifi, who moved to the UK in July of 2025, posted an Instagram video called "Reel Life vs. Real Life - UK." Social media is full of pictures and stories about the go life or the easy life, but we forget we also work long hours or have sacrificed family time to maintain our lifestyles.

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When Zeba and her husband work, they essentially travel in opposite directions for their commute. Once he concludes his workday and departs for home, she simply boards her train to continue her career. Their quality time, once a few minutes of hugging each other, has now diminished to an unrecognisable level.

The high costs of the 'better life'

For many people living in India, going overseas is the best way to support yourself financially. However, there are many consequences that come with this choice—consequences that go unnoticed until they happen!

Strain on relationships: How working opposite shifts to make ends meet takes away from your ability to grow together as partners.

Living an isolated life: Going from being surrounded by extended family for support to being in a foreign country can leave couples feeling like they are living alone despite sharing a home together.

Rising inflation costs: Due to cost-of-living increases in major international cities (such as London), both parties typically must work as many hours as allowed to support themselves.

Public response: Sympathy and suggestions

The video has received thousands of views and several different reactions from viewers in the country and from the Indian diaspora.

Realists: Many viewers feel this story is the "hidden truth" of living in the Western world, where employment rates are typically lower and the pace of life is considerably faster.

Critics: Some suggested that the couple "should seek other employment" or "take care of each other first" instead of accumulating more money.

Supporters: Many encouraged the couple by stating, "With hard work comes success," and that their hard work will be rewarded and eventually lead to a better future.

Modern cautionary tale about Zeba and her husband

Zeba's Story with Her Husband is a part of a larger movement of young professionals re-evaluating "hustle culture," which generally means prioritising productivity over being with others.

In today's digitally connected society, Zeba's London couple together reminds us that sitting down together at the end of the day to share a meal is one of life's greatest enjoyments.

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