NewsIndia
WORLD’S TOP CITIES 2025

London Tops Again: See Which Indian City Makes The World’s Top 30 In 2025-26

London continues its dominance as the world’s most admired city, while India’s Bangalore secures a spot in the top 30.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 05:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
London Tops Again: See Which Indian City Makes The World’s Top 30 In 2025-26The world's best city to live in is London, thanks to its culture, accessibility, and surprisingly strong population growth. (Photo: Reuters)

World Top-10 Cities: The latest ranking of the world’s top cities for 2025-26 has been released, and London has once again claimed the number one spot. New York follows in second place, earning the title of “America’s Eternal Heartbeat”, while Paris takes the third position. London now leads the ranking for the eleventh consecutive year.

Prepared by Resonance Consultancy in collaboration with Ipsos, the report highlights London’s outstanding performance across three major criteria: prosperity, lovability and liveability. The city ranked second for lovability and third for liveability, confirming its status as the world’s leading destination for living, working and visiting.

The top 10 cities for 2025-26 are:

  • London
  • New York
  • Paris
  • Tokyo
  • Madrid
  • Singapore
  • Rome
  • Dubai
  • Berlin
  • Barcelona

Among these, only two cities are from Asia: Tokyo, which ranks fourth, and Singapore, in sixth place.

India’s highest-ranking city, Bangalore, earns the 29th spot globally. Known as the “Silicon Valley of India” and the country’s tech capital, the Karnataka capital has achieved significant international recognition.

Following Bangalore, Mumbai ranks 40th, Delhi 54th and Hyderabad 82nd .

The ranking evaluated over 270 cities worldwide with populations exceeding one million. Factors included education, culture, connectivity, nightlife, safety, cleanliness, healthcare and more.

Each city was assigned a “Place Power Score” based on three pillars: liveability, lovability and prosperity. Liveability measured quality of life, cost of living, sanitation and healthcare. Lovability considered residents’ happiness and overall satisfaction. Prosperity evaluated job opportunities, education, income levels, corporate presence, startup ecosystem and global competitiveness.

This detailed analysis once again confirms London’s dominance as the number one city in the world, while Bangalore continues to shine as India’s premier global city.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

