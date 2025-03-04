'Long And Hard Look In Mirror': India Rips Apart UNHRC Chief Over Kashmir-Manipur Remark

India slammed the United Nations Human Rights Commission Chief Volker Türk on Monday for his biased take on India. India's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi, asked the Turk to take a 'long and hard look in the mirror'. Bagchi said that Indian democracy continues to remain vibrant and pluralistic. He termed the allegations baseless and contradictory to ground realities.

"As India was mentioned by name, let me begin by emphasizing that the world's largest democracy continues to be a healthy, vibrant and pluralistic society. Unfounded and baseless comments in the update contrast jarringly with ground realities. The people of India have repeatedly proven wrong such misplaced concerns about us. We would urge a better understanding of India and our civilization ethos of diversity and openness, which continue to define our robust and often cacophonous civic space," said Bagchi.

Hitting at the Turk for his biased remark on Kashmir, Bagchi said, "Nothing illustrates this divergence more than the passing reference to Jammu and Kashmir, erroneously referred to as Kashmir. Ironically, in a year that stood out for that region's improving peace and inclusive progress, be it the large turnout, provincial elections, booming tourism, or the rapid development pace, clearly, the global update needs a genuine update."

Bagchi also called out the UNHRC chief for cherry-picking of situations across the globe and urged Turk to look into the mirror. "At a larger level, we are concerned about global updates, oversimplifications of complex issues, sweeping and generalized remarks, usage of loose terminologies and apparent cherry-picking of situations. Mr. Vice President, the High Commissioner has sensed a pervasive unease, but we would submit that a key element to addressing this is a long and hard look in the mirror by the office of the High Commissioner," said Bagchi.

Earlier, addressing the UN while giving his global update, the United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk asked India to 'stepped up' efforts to address the violence and displacement in Manipur and uphold human rights. He expressed concern over 'the use of restrictive laws and harassment against human rights defenders and independent journalists resulting in arbitrary detention and a diminished civic space, including in Kashmir'.

While Turk’s global update named India, Ukraine, Gaza, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the United States and other nations, but did not take Pakistan's name.