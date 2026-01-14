Long-Range Targets, Precise Hits And A Terrified Enemy: What Is The Rocket Force The Army Chief Says The Country Needs?

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said the country needs a missile force. “Rockets and missiles now operate as part of a single strike ecosystem. In modern warfare, both systems are capable of delivering decisive impact, which is why the Army is considering the creation of a unified Rocket-Missile Force,” he told the media.

Talking about future planning, he said, “We are thinking of creating a rocket missile force because Pakistan has already created a Rocket Force, and China has also created a similar force.”

He said the moment demands action, adding that the country must build a similar force. What is a Rocket Force? Why does modern warfare demand it?

A Rocket Force works as a specialised military unit. It handles long-range missiles and rocket systems, manages control and launch and focuses on strikes. The goal is to be ready to strike enemy command centres, airfields and other important infrastructure. Speed and accuracy matter, and hitting targets from long distances keeps forces safer.

Because of this, soldiers do not need to be physically present on the battlefield. Army engineers can operate from command centres. Enemy positions are destroyed using screens and precise coordinates. Long-range rockets and missiles hit critical targets while ground troops stay safe. A single command controls rocket artillery and missile systems.

Rocket and missile forces use advanced self-propelled weapons. These weapons are guided by radar, infrared systems and GPS. They can strike enemy bases from long distances. Ships are put at risk. Aircraft are no longer safe.

During Operation Sindoor, India displayed exceptional combat power. Pakistani airbases faced destruction. Around 10-11 airbases suffered damages. BrahMos missiles carried out the strikes. The world watched in shock. The impact stunned observers. The destruction spoke for itself. Missile technology showed its strength.

The Indian Army now wants a clear structure and better coordination. It plans to place missiles and rockets under one command. Work on this plan has been going on for years.

Role In Modern Warfare

Images of war often feel outdated. Tanks dominate thoughts. Artillery fills imagination. Soldiers face each other across borders. Rocket and missile warfare change this picture. The enemy stays far away, hides inside bases and strikes reach directly into command hubs.

Modern battles focus on precision and long-range firepower. Recent wars showed this clearly, as missiles, rockets and drones replaced large troop deployments and removed the safety once provided by distance.

Recent wars showed another truth. Missiles strike accurately beyond 400 to 450 kilometres. During US attacks on Iran, retaliation followed swiftly. Iran struck a US airbase in Qatar. The strike travelled hundreds of kilometres.

Rocket Forces enable deep strikes. They support deterrence and joint operations. Heavy combat demands combined missile and rocket fire.

Army Chief Dwivedi referred to this impact. “We have tested the Pinaka system with a range of 120 km. We have signed several more contracts that will take the range to 150 km and later we will see it reaching 300 to 450 km. You have heard about Pralay and BrahMos as well,” he said.

Missile forces now provide stand-off capability. They strengthen defence against nuclear threats. They enable fast response in equal confrontations. Soldier casualties have gone low. That advantage matters most.

Why India Needs A Rocket Force

India’s need flows from geography and strategic realities. The requirement focuses on stronger long-range strike power and the growing role of precise missile systems, especially along the northern borders, where a dedicated rocket or missile force fits modern warfare needs.

Recent conflicts showed long-range missiles and artillery delivering strong results, offering greater reach, higher accuracy and better cost efficiency.

India faces two hostile neighbours. Pakistan is on alert. China stays prepared. Both already operate Rocket Force divisions, with China forming its force in 2015. After losses during the Operation Sindoor, Pakistan announced the Army Rocket Force Command on August 13, 2025, modelled on China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force. With both traditional rivals already in place, the need for India has become unavoidable and the path ahead appears clear.