The village where borders don't exist: Meet the Indians who sleep in Myanmar and eat in India | VIRAL VIDEO

Longwa village in Nagaland sits along the border of India and Myanmar, where international boundaries create interesting contradictions in terms of where people live and how they identify with other nations. Longwa is also very difficult to describe without making someone believe you are describing two completely different places.

Longwa is home to an Angh, or chief, for the village who lives in a house split directly through the middle by the international border between India and Myanmar. The kitchen may be in Myanmar, but the bedrooms are in India. However, this is nothing unusual for villagers in Longwa, who will work in India and then walk back across the border into Myanmar at night.

The Konyak Nagas of Longwa have a unique situation whereby they have dual citizenship with both India and Myanmar and fall under the Free Movement Regime established between India and Myanmar.

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Voting rights—All Longwa village residents hold the right to vote as citizens of both India and Myanmar, giving them the privilege of dual citizenship.

Access to benefits provided by the government: Locals have access to social welfare programs and health care in both countries (India & Myanmar).

No need for a passport to cross the border: For locals travelling across the border, there is no requirement to obtain a visa or passport, so social & economic life can reach a total state of fluidity.

Rich cultural mix: Life in Longwa reflects a rich blend of two national identities: the culture, dress, and language of locals are representations of the harmonious blend of Indian and Myanmarese desert traditions.

Education: Children have the freedom to choose which side to attend school on, either the Indian or the Myanmarese side of the border.

Economy: All forms of trade and labour are completed without regard to nationality, so villagers can choose where they work at their convenience based on opportunities.

Changing dynamics of FMR: Even though for many years, Longwa has had free movement between the borders to conduct trade, the geopolitical environment is changing, and recent discussions to halt free movement between the countries/governments are raising concerns among the Konyak Nagas. At this time, Longwa is a true symbol of a time period in which community relationships were more important than international borders.

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