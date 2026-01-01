Looking Beyond Uranium: What India–US Collaboration On Thorium Means For Delhi’s Energy Need

In a significant boost to India–US cooperation in nuclear energy, Chicago-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) has partnered with NTPC Ltd to explore the development of thorium as an alternative nuclear fuel. CCTE is only the second American company in nearly two decades to receive an export licence from the US Department of Energy to supply nuclear technology to India.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the board of state-owned NTPC has approved a proposal to make a minority equity investment in CCTE as part of a strategic early-stage partnership in the niche thorium energy segment. The move could mark another step towards deeper India–US collaboration in atomic energy, even as broader bilateral trade ties remain uncertain.

The proposed stake infusion by NTPC is subject to approvals from the Ministry of Power. Sources said the investment aligns with NTPC’s long-term plan to develop 30 GWe of nuclear power capacity by 2047 and to explore participation in the nuclear fuel cycle in line with India’s strategic interests. NTPC did not respond to queries on the development.

This shift could strengthen India’s long-term energy security and reduce dependence on imported uranium, leveraging the country’s abundant thorium reserves.