Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been arrested in Agra on charges of harassing women students at his private management institute in Delhi. Police said that the self-declared godman used his position to manipulate students, sent them disturbing WhatsApp messages and even attempted to involve them in trafficking schemes.

According to reports, a forensic review of his mobile phone revealed hundreds of chat messages exchanged with young women. In several conversations, he used obsessive terms such as “Sweetie Baby Daughter Doll” and sent them messages late at night. The chats also revealed shocking requests, including one where he asked a student to arrange a “sex partner” for a so-called “Dubai Sheikh.”

Fake IDs, Passports, and Assets Seized

During the arrest, police seized multiple electronic devices, including his phones and an iPad. They also recovered two passports carrying conflicting details, along with fake identity cards claiming links to the United Nations and BRICS. Investigators further discovered that he had remote access to CCTV cameras at his institute and hostel, raising serious concerns about student safety.

Authorities have frozen assets worth Rs 8 crore linked to him, while records show over Rs 50 lakh was withdrawn shortly after the FIR was filed. Images found on his devices included photos with airhostesses and screenshots of students, deepening suspicions of his manipulative behavior.

Victims Come Forward with Harassment Complaints

Out of 32 women enrolled in Post-Graduate Diploma in Management courses under EWS scholarships at his institute, 17 students have come forward with allegations. They accuse Chaitanyananda Saraswati of sending obscene text and WhatsApp messages, using abusive language, and making unwanted physical contact.

In one chat, he asked a student, “Is your duty complete?” When she replied politely about her work shift, he continued with inappropriate messages. In another exchange, he shifted from casual talk to suggesting that a Dubai Sheikh needed a sex partner, pressing the student to suggest classmates or juniors.

Police said the case has highlighted a disturbing pattern of exploitation, blackmail, and manipulation. Investigations are ongoing to trace his wider activities.