Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956598https://zeenews.india.com/india/looks-like-bihar-s-politics-was-too-much-for-cong-yuvraj-bjp-takes-dig-at-rahul-gandhi-for-traveling-to-malaysia-after-bihar-voter-campaign-2956598.html
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

'Looks Like Bihar’s Politics Was Too Much For Cong Yuvraj': BJP Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi For Traveling To Malaysia After Bihar Voter Campaign

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared the image on X, showing Rahul Gandhi in a white cap and denim shorts, taking a dig at him.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Looks Like Bihar’s Politics Was Too Much For Cong Yuvraj': BJP Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi For Traveling To Malaysia After Bihar Voter CampaignVisual of Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: x/amitmalviya)

BJP has once again targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a picture of him vacationing in Langkawi, Malaysia, surfaced.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi on X, showing him in a white cap and denim shorts, taking a jab at the Congress leader. He remarked that it seemed the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the “Congress Yuvraj,” forcing him to take a break.

"Rahul Gandhi has slipped away yet again—this time on a clandestine vacation in Langkawi, Malaysia. Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about? Either way, while people struggle with real issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy perfecting the art of disappearing and vacationing," Malviya said in a post on X. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK