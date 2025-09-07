'Looks Like Bihar’s Politics Was Too Much For Cong Yuvraj': BJP Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi For Traveling To Malaysia After Bihar Voter Campaign

BJP has once again targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a picture of him vacationing in Langkawi, Malaysia, surfaced.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi on X, showing him in a white cap and denim shorts, taking a jab at the Congress leader. He remarked that it seemed the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the “Congress Yuvraj,” forcing him to take a break.

"Rahul Gandhi has slipped away yet again—this time on a clandestine vacation in Langkawi, Malaysia. Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about? Either way, while people struggle with real issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy perfecting the art of disappearing and vacationing," Malviya said in a post on X.

