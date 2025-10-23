Looks To Deepen ASEAN-India Partnership, Says PM Modi After Talks With Malaysian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a warm conversation with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship. In a post on X, PM Modi shared details of the talk and said, “Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit to further deepen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

“Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits. Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

