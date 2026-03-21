'Loot lo': Cold drink lorry accident turns into loot frenzy, shocking video goes viral

A clip with a lorry carrying cold drinks overturned on a road has gone viral on social media, not just because of the accident, but due to how the public reacted to the incident. The clip captures a chaotic scene where bystanders move toward the vehicle and begin collecting cold drink bottles scattered on the road.

According to visuals circulating online, the incident occurred when the truck, loaded with bottles of soft drinks, flipped over. After the accident, several people gathered at the spot, and onlookers can be seen picking up bottles and walking away.

The person recording the now-viral video could be heard saying “loot lo (steal it).”

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People can be seen grabbing whatever they can carry as the road is littered with cold drink bottles.

The authenticity and time of the video could not be independently verified.

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Netizens' reaction to viral video

This has sparked concern among viewers, many of whom questioned why immediate help was not prioritised over opportunistic behaviour.

"Humanity takes a backseat when greed takes over," a comment read.

"Shows the character of a society, we are yet to evolve as a civilized society," another person commented.

"Doings of an uncivilized society," another X user commented under the video.

"Humanity failed again," another individual said.

Incidents like these also raise questions about road safety and emergency response.

While the video has drawn attention for its shock value, it also underlined the need for greater awareness, responsibility, and empathy in moments of crisis.

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