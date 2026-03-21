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NewsIndia'Loot lo': Cold drink lorry accident turns into loot frenzy, shocking video goes viral
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'Loot lo': Cold drink lorry accident turns into loot frenzy, shocking video goes viral

According to visuals circulating online, the incident occurred when the truck, loaded with bottles of soft drinks, flipped over. After the accident, several people gathered at the spot, and onlookers can be seen picking up bottles and walking away.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 09:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Loot lo': Cold drink lorry accident turns into loot frenzy, shocking video goes viralScreenshots from viral video (Photos Credit: X)

A clip with a lorry carrying cold drinks overturned on a road has gone viral on social media, not just because of the accident, but due to how the public reacted to the incident. The clip captures a chaotic scene where bystanders move toward the vehicle and begin collecting cold drink bottles scattered on the road.

According to visuals circulating online, the incident occurred when the truck, loaded with bottles of soft drinks, flipped over. After the accident, several people gathered at the spot, and onlookers can be seen picking up bottles and walking away. 

The person recording the now-viral video could be heard saying “loot lo (steal it).”

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People can be seen grabbing whatever they can carry as the road is littered with cold drink bottles.

The authenticity and time of the video could not be independently verified. 

Also read: How to avoid helmet challan in 10 minutes? Man's idea to escape traffic police goes viral - Watch

Netizens' reaction to viral video 

This has sparked concern among viewers, many of whom questioned why immediate help was not prioritised over opportunistic behaviour.

"Humanity takes a backseat when greed takes over," a comment read. 

"Shows the character of a society, we are yet to evolve as a civilized society," another person commented. 

"Doings of an uncivilized society," another X user commented under the video. 

"Humanity failed again," another individual said. 

Incidents like these also raise questions about road safety and emergency response. 

While the video has drawn attention for its shock value, it also underlined the need for greater awareness, responsibility, and empathy in moments of crisis.

Also check- WATCH: ‘Security uncle’ grooves to 'Baby Doll' with Gen Z girls, video goes viral

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