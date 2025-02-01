'Looted Crores Of Public Money Through Biggest Liquor Scam': Rahul Sharpens Attack On Kejriwal

Delhi Polls: Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had promised a "new politics" but ended up looting "crores of public money" through the "biggest liquor scam" in the national capital. He also took a swipe at Kejriwal over his promises of eradicating corruption, cleaning Yamuna and tackling pollution.

"The fight between ideologies was underway between Congress and the BJP...then, Kejriwal intervened. He climbed onto the stage (of politics). He vowed to change the politics of Delhi, eradicate corruption, clean Yamuna, will take measures to tackle pollution," he said.

"But what happened? Sisodia ji and Kejriwal ji did the biggest liquor scam. They have looted crores of rupees from you while the promise was of a new politics. Five years ago, he vowed to take a dip and sip water of Yamuna. I am asking you, to leave aside the water of Yamuna, and come and show drinking the water of Delhi. You will fall sick," the Congress MP added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Bharatiya Janata Party supporters to vote for AAP in the upcoming election to continue getting the benefits of the welfare schemes introduced by his government. Sharing an encounter with a BJP supporter, the former Delhi Chief Minister said, "A few days ago, I met a staunch BJP supporter who asked me, 'Arvind ji, what if you lose?' I smiled and replied, 'What will happen to you if I lose?' I asked where his children studied, and he said they attended government schools because the schools are better now and the teachers are good."

Kejriwal claimed that if AAP loses the election, Delhi residents would face additional expenses of around Rs 25,000. "I asked him, 'In which BJP-ruled state are the schools better than ours?' He replied, 'None.' I told him that if I lose this election, free electricity, free water, free healthcare, free bus rides for women, and quality education would all stop, costing you around Rs25,000," Kejriwal added.

"I asked him to forget about politics and think about his family. He said, 'I'll vote for you in this election but will not leave the BJP.," he added. Reiterating that a BJP government would halt all welfare schemes, Kejriwal said, "I appeal to all BJP supporters: if the BJP forms the government, all our schemes will be stopped. It will cost you around Rs25,000. Do you have this much money? Can you bear this loss? I don't think so. As your brother, I appeal to you to vote for AAP in this election. It's your choice whether to leave the BJP or not, but vote for us."

Ahead of the Delhi election, AAP leaders have consistently urged voters not to support the BJP, claiming that welfare schemes will be discontinued if the BJP comes to power.

However, top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have refuted these claims, asserting that all welfare schemes will continue. The 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.