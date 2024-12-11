Rahul Meets LS Speaker Om Birla, Demands Expunging Derogatory Comments, Debate On Adani Issue

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, demanding the removal of derogatory comments against him from the House records. Addressing reporters after the meeting, Gandhi said, "I held a meeting with the Speaker. I told him that derogatory comments against me should be expunged. The Speaker said he would look into it."

Gandhi emphasized the Opposition's focus on ensuring parliamentary discussions take place. "Our aim is that the House must run, and debates must happen. No matter what they say about me, we want a discussion on December 13. They don't want a debate on Adani. In the end, we will not leave this issue," he said.

The comments came amid ongoing disruptions in Parliament, with Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned until 2 pm following uproar by Opposition members demanding a discussion on allegations involving industrialist Gautam Adani.

Manipur Crisis Raised in Lok Sabha

Earlier in the session, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the deteriorating situation in Manipur, stating, "People are suffering, basic services are collapsing, and the impact on ordinary citizens is devastating." Gogoi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from Manipur and demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah address Parliament about measures being taken to address the crisis.

He also accused the BJP of using distractions, like raising the issue of George Soros, to shift focus from the government's shortcomings.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal countered the allegations, stating that the government is taking appropriate steps to address the Manipur situation. Goyal alleged a "nexus between Congress and external forces," hinting at links between the Congress and George Soros. "Why does George Soros have such a close relationship with their leader?" Goyal asked.

Rajya Sabha Faces Off Over No-Confidence Motion

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha remained adjourned for the day amid a standoff between the BJP-led government and the Opposition over a no-confidence motion submitted against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The motion, spearheaded by the Congress-led INDIA bloc, was submitted on Tuesday and accuses Dhankhar of "partisan" conduct.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25, has been marred by disruptions over demands for discussions on the Adani issue, the Manipur crisis, and allegations involving George Soros. Both Houses have witnessed repeated adjournments, with the Rajya Sabha set to reconvene on December 12.

Opposition’s Protest Over Adani Issue

The INDIA bloc continues to demand a debate on allegations involving Gautam Adani and held a protest in Parliament premises earlier in the day. On Tuesday, chaos erupted in both Houses, forcing early adjournments.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated the Opposition’s resolve to raise the Adani issue, stating, "They will keep leveling allegations against us, but the House must function."