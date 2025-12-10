Advertisement
LoP Rahul Gandhi Meets PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Select Chief Information Commissioner
BJP CONGRESS

LoP Rahul Gandhi Meets PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Select Chief Information Commissioner

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the PM's Chamber in Parliament regarding the selection of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
LoP Rahul Gandhi Meets PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Select Chief Information CommissionerL- Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi; R- PM Narendra Modi (Credit: File Photos/IANS)

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the PM's Chamber in Parliament. The meeting is to select the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and the Vigilance Commissioner in CVC.

Further details on the meeting are awaited. 

(this is a developing story) 

