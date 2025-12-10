LoP Rahul Gandhi Meets PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Select Chief Information Commissioner
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the PM's Chamber in Parliament regarding the selection of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the PM's Chamber in Parliament. The meeting is to select the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and the Vigilance Commissioner in CVC.
Further details on the meeting are awaited.
Delhi | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the PM's Chamber in Parliament. The meeting is to select the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and the Vigilance Commissioner in CVC.— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2025
(this is a developing story)
