Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006001https://zeenews.india.com/india/lop-rahul-gandhis-fan-moment-at-vietnam-airport-man-runs-into-congress-leader-in-hanoi-watch-3006001.html
NewsIndiaLoP Rahul Gandhis Fan Moment At Vietnam Airport, Man Runs Into Congress Leader In Hanoi | WATCH
RAHUL GANDHI PHOTOS

LoP Rahul Gandhi's Fan Moment At Vietnam Airport, Man Runs Into Congress Leader In Hanoi | WATCH

An unexpected meeting unfolded at the Vietnam airport lounge, where an X (formerly Twitter) user spotted Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. In the now-viral visuals, the Congress leader can be seen in a relaxed, casual outfit, with a blue backpack. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 08:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LoP Rahul Gandhi's Fan Moment At Vietnam Airport, Man Runs Into Congress Leader In Hanoi | WATCHPhoto Credit: @Daksh_k1/X

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has once again grabbed social media attention. A chance encounter between the Congress leader and an Indian traveller at Hanoi airport in Vietnam has gone viral, with netizens reacting to the post.

The unexpected meeting unfolded at the airport lounge, where an X (formerly Twitter) user spotted Rahul Gandhi and later found himself on the same flight as the senior Congress leader.

The X user sharing images from the airport wrote, "How much more random can Hanoi get. Met Rahul Gandhi at the lounge and In my flight and he complimented me saying he liked my hat it suits me. Why is so much random stuff going on."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the now-viral visuals, Rahul Gandhi is seen in a relaxed, casual outfit, with a blue backpack. 

The timing and date of the images shared in the post could not be independently verified by Zee News.

Netizens' Reaction 

Social media users flooded the comment section, with some describing the moment as "epic."

"It looks like he likes you, he is being consistently with you during entire transit haha," an individual commented under the post. 

"Absolute Epic!!" another comment read. 

"Smile on the security guards face is worth thousands," a person commented, seemingly referring to the man in the blue suit sitting at the back in the first image.

"Saw him and at Hanoi airport last March as well!" a comment read. 

The purpose of Rahul Gandhi’s Vietnam visit has not been officially disclosed.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Seizure of Russian Tanker
Who Is Rikshit Chauhan? Merchant Navy Officer Aboard US Seized Russian Tanker
India presidential system debate
US' ‘King President’ Shows Why India Was Right To Choose Westminster Model
Technology
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses To Be Available On THIS E-Commerce Platform
Karur stampede
Karur Stampede Case: CBI Questions TVK Founder Vijay Under SC Orders In Delhi
West Bengal elections 2026
West Bengal Election 2026: Can Left Revive Itself From Dormancy? Expert Says
Technology
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore For First Time
oversized t shirt
Oversized, On-Trend Men’s Oversized T-Shirts on Amazon
aap mp raghav chadha
Raghav Chadha Delivers For Blinkit For A Day, Experiences Life Of Gig Worker
Technology
Govt Denies Forcing Apple, Samsung, And Other Makers To Share Source Code
Iran protests
Iran Uses Kill Switch To Black Out Starlink, Did Beijing Or Moscow Lend Hand?