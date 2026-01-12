Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has once again grabbed social media attention. A chance encounter between the Congress leader and an Indian traveller at Hanoi airport in Vietnam has gone viral, with netizens reacting to the post.

The unexpected meeting unfolded at the airport lounge, where an X (formerly Twitter) user spotted Rahul Gandhi and later found himself on the same flight as the senior Congress leader.

The X user sharing images from the airport wrote, "How much more random can Hanoi get. Met Rahul Gandhi at the lounge and In my flight and he complimented me saying he liked my hat it suits me. Why is so much random stuff going on."

In the now-viral visuals, Rahul Gandhi is seen in a relaxed, casual outfit, with a blue backpack.

The timing and date of the images shared in the post could not be independently verified by Zee News.

Netizens' Reaction

Social media users flooded the comment section, with some describing the moment as "epic."

"It looks like he likes you, he is being consistently with you during entire transit haha," an individual commented under the post.

"Absolute Epic!!" another comment read.

"Smile on the security guards face is worth thousands," a person commented, seemingly referring to the man in the blue suit sitting at the back in the first image.

"Saw him and at Hanoi airport last March as well!" a comment read.

The purpose of Rahul Gandhi’s Vietnam visit has not been officially disclosed.