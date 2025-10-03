The nine-day Navratri festivities ended on October 2 with grand Dussehra celebrations, marked by Ramleela performances and the burning of Ravan effigies. But this year, a lighthearted moment stole the spotlight online.

In a viral clip, an actor dressed as Hanuman was seen waiting by the roadside after booking a Rapido ride to reach his Ramleela performance. As the rider arrived, they appeared to exchange an OTP before the actor hopped onto the scooter.

The scene turned even funnier when Hanuman, seated with his gada in hand, pointed dramatically in the direction he wanted to go.

The video, shared on Instagram, came with the caption, “Hanuman Ji Man to play Late for Ramleela, Books Rapido to Reach Fast."

Even Hanuma Ji booked Rapido to reach Ramleela.



Prima facie it looks cool and funny but it’s more insulting than anything for Lord Hanuman.



I mean why to play? For half an hour people think you are a god and then may be you enjoy alcohol and other things when you earn. pic.twitter.com/lw5KF9JAHt (@itsme_tarique) October 2, 2025

Social Media Reacts To Hanuman On Rapido

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Everything is fine until he shows gada to showing the way."

Another mentioned, “He could just fly there."

“GPS: Gada Positioning System," a comment read.

Another stated, “Say OTP. Hanuman ji: ‘Jai Shri Ram, let’s go now’."

Third person mentioned, “He is Pawan Putra, but that time there was a lot of humidity so he can’t fly."

One more added, “Someone please remind him of his power."