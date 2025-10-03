Advertisement
'Lord Hanuman' Takes Rapido To Reach Ramlila Ground On Time; Internet Reacts | Watch Video

In a hilarious moment, a Hanuman actor booked a Rapido ride to reach Ramleela, leaving the internet amused with his scooter entry.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 06:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Lord Hanuman' Takes Rapido To Reach Ramlila Ground On Time; Internet Reacts | Watch VideoScreen Grab: ( X )

The nine-day Navratri festivities ended on October 2 with grand Dussehra celebrations, marked by Ramleela performances and the burning of Ravan effigies. But this year, a lighthearted moment stole the spotlight online.

In a viral clip, an actor dressed as Hanuman was seen waiting by the roadside after booking a Rapido ride to reach his Ramleela performance. As the rider arrived, they appeared to exchange an OTP before the actor hopped onto the scooter. 

The scene turned even funnier when Hanuman, seated with his gada in hand, pointed dramatically in the direction he wanted to go. 

The video, shared on Instagram, came with the caption, “Hanuman Ji Man to play Late for Ramleela, Books Rapido to Reach Fast."

 

Social Media Reacts To Hanuman On Rapido

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Everything is fine until he shows gada to showing the way."

Another mentioned, “He could just fly there."

“GPS: Gada Positioning System," a comment read.

Another stated, “Say OTP. Hanuman ji: ‘Jai Shri Ram, let’s go now’."

Third person mentioned, “He is Pawan Putra, but that time there was a lot of humidity so he can’t fly."

One more added, “Someone please remind him of his power."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

