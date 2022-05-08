New Delhi: Amid tussle with MNS, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (May 8) targeted Raj Thackeray over his forthcoming visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and said that Lord Ram "does not bless those coming to him with "fake" emotions and for political reasons".

The MNS chief’s visit comes as Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is also slated to go to Ayodhya.

"This is not political, but a matter of faith for us. Aaditya Thackeray has been invited by different sections of society to highlight the true essence of Hindutva," the Shiv Sena MP was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Lord Ram doesn't bless those going to him with fake emotions and for political reasons, and such people are bound to face opposition," Raut added.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said that Aaditya Thackeray's Ayodhya visit will likely occur around June 10. Aaditya Thackeray will be accompanied by Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra and all over the country, Raut said.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray, who started a political slugfest in Maharashtra after giving a call for the removal of loudspeakers in mosques, had announced last month in Pune that he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. "On June 5, I will go to Ayodhya along with other MNS workers to have darshan of Lord Ram. I appeal to other people also to come to Ayodhya," Thackeray had said at a press conference.

Notably, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has raised objection to Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya visit and warned that the MNS chief will not be allowed to enter the city till he apologises publicly for “humiliating north Indians”. “Before coming to Ayodhya, Raj Thackeray should apologise to all North Indians with folded hands,” he said, as per ANI.

He also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not to meet Raj Thackeray till he apologises to the North Indians.

(With agency inputs)