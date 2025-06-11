LOS Commander Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Reward Among Two Killed In Sukma Encounter

SUKMA: The security forces gunned down two Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district during an encounter, including a Local Organisation Squad (LOS) Commander of Pedaras, according to a statement on Wednesday. The LOS commander has been identified as Baman, who was carrying a reward of ?5 lakh on his head.

The exchange of fire happened in the Pusgunna area under the Kukanar Police Station of the Sukuma district. The other body recovered from the site is of a woman cadre whose identity is yet to be ascertained, according to a statement. The security forces have also seized one INSAS rifle, one 12-bore rifle, along with other arms, ammunition, and explosive materials.

The search operation launched by a joint team of Kukanar Police Station staff and Sukma DRG based on reliable intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Naxal cadres of the banned CPI Maoist outfit in the region, the statement added. Additionally, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded security forces over the success of the operation.

In a post on X, Vishnu Deo Sai wrote, "Police personnel and the joint police team of Sukma DRG have achieved a major success in the anti-Naxal operation in the Pusgunna area under Kukanar police station in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. During the search operation, the jawans neutralised two naxalites in an encounter, including Pedaras LOS commander Baman, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head."

"Our security forces are fighting against Naxalism with full force. Congratulations to the soldiers for this success in the anti-Naxal operation," he added. Additional reinforcement teams have been deployed, and intensive search operations are ongoing in the surrounding dense forest areas to trace and apprehend other Maoist cadres who may have escaped taking advantage of the terrain.