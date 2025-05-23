Loss Of Parking Stirs Row: Google Techie Sparks Debate On English As Mandatory Language

A recent incident involving a Google techie has reignited the debate over language preference in India. The individual claimed he was denied parking after asking someone to move in Hindi, sparking a discussion about the role of English in Indian society. He suggested that considering 'English as a mandatory language' might be beneficial, given its widespread use in communication.

This incident has added fuel to the ongoing language debate, highlighting the complexities of language preference and cultural identity in India.

In a post on X, the Google techie Arpit Bhayani wrote, "Today, I was denied parking just because I asked the person to move aside in Hindi. I'm okay with what happened, but hear me out, folks... To everyone talking about preserving language and culture, whether in Maharashtra, Karnataka, or any other state, are you actually enrolling your children in schools that teach in the regional language, or are they studying in English-medium schools?"

The Google employee argued that the younger generation in India is increasingly comfortable with English, often preferring it over their native languages. He pointed out that many people already think, communicate, and even type in English, citing a series of examples in everyday life where English is regularly used.

He wrote, "Let's be honest. The younger generation today is far more comfortable speaking in English than in their mother tongue. Cities are seeing this more, and rural areas will catch up. We're just a few generations away from a time when English will become the most commonly used language across the country. We already see this happening: - we type in English - we're more comfortable reading in English - hoardings and ads posters are in English - chips, biscuits, and other packaging are in English - movie posters are in English - instructions and manuals are in English - even medicine labels are in English - menus at restaurants are often in English - legal and financial documents are mostly in English - even apps and websites default to English"

"We're surrounded by English everywhere. So, why not just make English a mandatory language? (while you continue to have your regional language as the second one) A good fraction of people are halfway there or have some familiarity with the English language for the above reasons," Bhayani continued.

He claimed that getting the language row out of the way can help people focus on real societal issues like “infrastructure, employment and job, education, research and innovation, cleanliness,” and more.

"By the way, I am not asking everyone to converse in it, but English can be that one language that everyone would know to some extent, and would be okay if someone speaks in it (unlike what we have today). This would make our lives so much simpler, and finally we can shift our focus to the real problems - infrastructure, employment and job, education, research and innovation, cleanliness, climate change, healthcare, corruption, urban planning, etc., we have plenty. If you agree with me, awesome. If you think this is a stupid take, then someone not allowing me to park just because I asked in Hindi is just batshit crazy." he ended.